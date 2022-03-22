Why Bawumia is mute on the economy – Obed Asamoah explains

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Bawumia reportedly interested in NPP flagbearership race

Bawumia champions government's digitalization agenda



NDC accuse Bawumia of abandoning 'economic Messiah' niche



Former Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr Obed Yao Asamoah, has opined that the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is silent on the economy as a result of his reported presidential ambition.



According to him, a realization has dawned on the Vice President that he may lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP) into the 2024 general elections.



He said that the Vice President was thus ‘afraid’ to continue commenting on the economy as it may be used against him by his political opponents.



Dr. Obed Asamoah, in an interview with Accra-based Joy News, wondered the whereabouts of the NPP’s men who they claimed could transform the economic fortunes of the country.

“Those men and women where are they? I haven’t seen them. Ken Ofori-Atta says the country is broke. He is managing it. How come it is broken and allow Bawumia to say all kinds of things. Don’t you see how quiet Bawumia is? He has been used too much and I think he’s beginning to see the possibility that he might be the presidential candidate and a lot of the things he is saying now will be used against him. So he is slowing now,” he said.



Economist in opposition, fake IT expert in government – Kwakye Ofosu ‘mocks’ Bawumia



Former Deputy Minister of Communication, Felix Kwakye Ofosu mocked Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for the national digitization drive he is spearheading.



In a post on his social media handle, Mr. Kwakye Ofosu said the Veep was only pretending to be an IT expert having abandoned his ‘economic messiah’ status.



“Talk economy in opposition, pretend to be IT expert in government when the economy collapses,” he posted on Facebook.



Bawumia has come under heavy criticism, particularly from the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) over what they say is the downward spiral of the economy.

Members of the NDC in criticizing the Vice President cite the depreciation of the Ghana cedi, increase in fuel prices and the general increase in the cost of living.



Kwakye Ofosu has previously asked the Vice President to get a WAEC hall and answer his 170 economic questions posed to then-VP Amissah-Arthur in 2016.



“See how time and providence have combined to humiliate Bawumia who in this tweet in 2016 attempted to mock the then Vice President with his ridiculous 170 questions.



“With the economic disaster he has supervised now, why doesn’t he get a whole WAEC examination hall for himself and do an open book exam and answer his 170 questions with Samira Bawumia as the sole invigilator?,” he quizzed.