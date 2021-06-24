Why DCOP Opare Addo was removed from office – Albert Kan-Dapaah explains

Albert Kan-Dapaah, National Security Minister

• Albert Kan-Dapaah says DCOP Opare Addo's contract was terminated by National Security

• He debunked the description of the National Security Officers as members of Delta Force



• He indicated that DCOP rather was hostile to the Officers



Albert Kan-Dapaah, National Security Minister, has been explaining to Parliament why DCOP (rtd) Ayensu Opare Addo was removed from office as the Ashanti Regional Security Liaison Officer.



The minister was in Parliament to respond to questions from MPs on why the former police officer’s two-year contract was terminated abruptly.



Kan-Dapaah, first of all, debunked the description of the National Security Officers as members of the NPP vigilante group, Delta Force.

He explained that DCOP Opare Addo was removed from office by men from the headquarters of National Security because he was obstructing the work of his successor.



He said DCOP Opare Addo’s two-year contract was cancelled midway by the National Security Coordinator but he refused to leave office.



“He was given a two-year contract to serve as Ashanti Regional Security Liaison Officer after the expiration of an initial two-year contract. His new appointment took effect from January 1, 2020, and was to expire on December 31, 2020.



However, his appointment was terminated on February 19, 2021, by the National Security Coordinator. Upon the termination of his contract, DCOP Opare Addo was paid his entitlement as per his appointment letter,” Albert Kan Dapaah explained.



He noted, the Ministry appointed Col. Francis Attah (RTD) as the new Ashanti Regional Security Liaison Officer prior to the termination of DCOP Opare Addo’s appointment and the new officer was to be in the office from May 1, 2021, but “DCOP Opare Addo refused to hand over.”

Kan-Dapaah said some form of negotiations to get DCOP Opare Addo to leave office proved futile.



“DCOP Opare Addo then declined numerous invitations from the National Security Coordinator to explain his refusal to vacate the office. Meanwhile, his continuous stay in office obstructed the work of the new officer.”



DCOP Opare Addo had said he had been handcuffed and forcefully taken out of his office by heavily armed men alleged to be members of Delta Force.



Albert Kan-Dapaah further stated that he did not receive any official complaint in this regard, adding, DCOP rather was hostile to the team and pointed his sidearm at the team that carried out the operation.



“Mr. Speaker, I would like to assure the house of our willingness to investigate the allegations should any official complaint be made by DCOP Opare Addo,” he told Parliament.