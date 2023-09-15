‘Why Dampare hates me’ – Owusu-Bempah speaks on being contacted over choice of IGP

IGP Dampare and Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah

Rev Isaac Owusu-Bempah of the Glorious Word Power Ministries International has spoken about his involvement in the choice on an Inspector-General of Police (IGP) after the retirement of David Asante Apeatu in 2021.

The clergyman, who has strong links with the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) said he was first approached by NPP’s Ashanti Regional Chairman with a set of names for possible appointment as police chief but that he was asked to give spiritual guidance, as in pray over who will best suit the post.



Owusu-Bempah linked the incident back then to why he believes that the current IGP hates him, citing the fact that he had initially spoken about preference for two Commissioners of Police (COPs) who at the time were the only top cops he knew.



“The IGP hates me and this is why… I was around when Chairman Wontumi called me and said your father (Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo) has given us a set to names to pick one as IGP, we are giving you the names to pray over them.



“When he gave me the names, the only two names I know in the Police Service are Maame Tiwaa and Kofi Boakye, at the time I have never heard about Dampare or Ken Yeboah. I only knew the two.



“So, I recommended the two persons with the view that one should be the IGP and the other should be a deputy,” he told his congregation during a service last Sunday (September 10, 2023).

“Someone had apparently gone to inform the IGP (Dampare) …so, when I gave Wontumi my response, Ernest Owusu Bempah called me and proposed Christian Tetteh Yohonu, it was a case of everyone showing their preference. I did not make a final word on the matter but said I will pray about same,” he added.



He holds that it is due to his choice of Tiwaa and Kofi Boakye – the latter being a personal acquaintance – that IGP Dampare has unleashed attacks on him; referring to his fracas years back with ex-fetish priestess, Nana Agradaa.



He holds that Dampare by his conduct was leading the NPP into opposition and that the party is behaving as though they did not toil to win power in 2016 and 2020.







