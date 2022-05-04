Why E-Levy is trending at number 1

Three opposition MPs have filed a suit against the implementation of E-Levy

Three MPs file suit against E-Levy approval

MPs asked supreme Court to stop E-Levy implementation



Supreme Court dismisses injunction application against E-Levy



Conversation around the Electronic Transfer Levy otherwise known as E-Levy is currently dominating social media, particularly, Twitter.



This is in connection with the latest development around the controversial 1.5% levy imposed on electronic transfers by an act of parliament.



A seven-member Supreme Court panel on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, denied an injunction application filed by three members of parliament.



The injunction application followed a suit filed by three opposition MPs asking the court to declare the approval of the E-Levy by parliament as unconstitutional and set same aside.



Despite the applicant’s argument for an injunction, the court in its ruling said the state has a higher risk of suffering hardship if the GRA is stopped from collecting the levy and the substantive case by the applicants fail.

The court in line with the decision to reject the injunction application, ordered the GRA to keep accurate records of the levies that will be collected so as to ensure there will not be a disadvantaged party when the substantive matter is determined.



Following the court’s decision, the conversation around the E-levy has been rekindled with people taking to social media to express their views about the ruling.



The apex court panel of seven presided over by Justice Nene Amegatcher in a unanimous ruling said “greater hardship” will be caused to the Ghanaian if the Electronic Transfer Levy (E-Levy) is injuncted. Ahhh!!! then no need for hearing of the substantive case, case close eeeiii — Nsia Yaw (@NsiaYaw2) May 4, 2022

The e-levy is more like a side tax so doesn’t need claims to be filed on them. More like sales tax, this is electronic transfer tax. However , these side taxes can be claimed if you sent the money for charitable purposes, health etc. if you keep your receipts and evidence. — FRED???????? (@thatfredboy) May 4, 2022

If the hearing was fixed on a day before the day of the implementation of the levy, the balance of convenience might have favored the applicant: so because, the status quo was that, there was no e-levy. So granting an injunction would merely maintain the status quo. — Selikem Korku Donkor (@SelikemDonkor) May 4, 2022

To undo the skewed nature of the hardship calculus, the injunction should have been placed on a date earlier than 1st May, the date the implementation started.



We cannot say that, persons who suffer the e-levy only suffer the burden of financial value of the levy imposed. — Selikem Korku Donkor (@SelikemDonkor) May 4, 2022

