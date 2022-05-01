24
Why Elizabeth Ohene fled Ghana after Rawlings’ coup in 1982

Elizabeth Ohene2 Veteran journalist and politician, Elizabeth Ohene

Sun, 1 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Limann government toppled by military

Kweku Baako criticizes 1982 coup

Pratt clashes with Sefa Kayi over Rawlings’ legacy

Veteran journalist and politician, Elizabeth Ohene has detailed the reason for which she had to flee the country and exiled for nearly two decades.

In a piece in response to be a BBC report on a supposed attack on press freedom in Ghana, Elizabeth Ohene disclosed that she had to leave the country due to a piece she wrote about the 1982coup.

She recounts the piece which was critical of the coup makers, placed her in their books and they were looking for her to arrest her.

She thus had to flee the country after getting wind of the intentions of the late Jerry John Rawlings and his cohorts.

“Back in January 1982, I was forced to leave Ghana in a hurry because I heard on the car radio, a directive from the new authorities that had overthrown the constitutionally elected government that I should report at the Military camp.

“I had written an article in the state owned newspaper on which I was working, that it was up to the people of Ghana to vote out the government if they were not satisfied with the performance of the government and no group of soldiers or people had the right to overthrow the government and tell us how badly it was doing.

“I ended up in exile for 19 years,” she wrote.

The former Minister of State for Tertiary Education under the Kufuor government gave the history to explain her viewpoint that as a victim of state attacks on media, she will under no circumstance support any such activity.

“I mention this just to make the point that I have been at the receiving end of the intolerance of the expression of divergent views.

“A lot of water has passed under the bridge since January 1982 and Ghana now prides itself on being a multi-party democracy with a vibrant press,” she stated.

