Why #FixTheCountry protestors did not present a petition

Some of the #FixTheCountry campaigners with their placards

• The #FixTheCountry campaigners did not present any petition

• They believe that the placards of those who participated in the protest is enough petition for those in authority



• The #FixTheCountry campaign started on social media



On August 4, 2021, the much-anticipated and much-publicised #FixTheCountry campaign drew hundreds of Ghanaians onto the streets of Accra to pile up pressure on the Government of Ghana to address Ghana’s numerous challenges - but strikingly, there was no petition.



When the protestors ended the protest at Independence Square, Accra, various speakers spoke to the crowd but one thing that was missing was any prepared petition which was either read or presented to any official.



Speaking to Bridget Otoo on Metro TV news, Hardi Yakubu, one of the conveners of the #FixTheCountry protest explained that the conveners of the group did not present a petition to any government official because they do not want to be “communicators of detractors”.

He added: “People want us to present petitions but petitions have been presented all over the place. If you see the messages on the placards the people were holding; those are petitions. We are not going to petition President Akufo-Addo.



Yakubu quizzed: “Are we trying to say that President Akufo-Addo or Mahama or any of the political leaders who have come and gone do not know the problems that this country is facing?



He further stated: “We are not children, we are not fools; we are not stupid.



We know that they know the problems, but it is the political will needed to solve those problems that is not there, so presenting a petition would basically be a repetition of what has been happening and what other state institutions may have probably diagnosed in their reports and development plans.”



