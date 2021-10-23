Why Ga Mantse wants Greater Accra changed to Ga-Adangme Region

Ga Mantse Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been urged to facilitate the renaming of the Greater Accra Region to the Ga-Adangme Region.

This request was made by the Ga Mantse Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II on Friday, October 22, 2021, when President Akufo-Addo led a delegation to his palace as part of his tour of the region.



Explaining the reason behind his request, Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru emphasized the importance of the unification of the various Ga-Adangme states as well as the promotion of the Ga language in the region.



“The change is to advance the unification and consolidation of Ga-Adangme and increase the teaching of the Ga language in schools in the region.”



The Ga Mantse commended President Akufo-Addo for the infrastructure projects being undertaken by his government and assured him of his support.



“Your Excellency, we are seeing development in Accra. But we encourage you to do more.”

According to him, the Ga State “recognizes and appreciates the developmental projects being undertaken in the Ga State, for example, the James Town Fishing, Harbour and the Salaga Market.”



Pursuant to this, “the Chiefs of the Ga State shall collaborate with President at all times to ensure that Accra becomes the cleanest city in Africa. In that regard, all the Chiefs in the Ga State pledge to be ambassadors in promoting the clean Accra Agenda.



“The Ga Traditional Council pledges to maintain peace within the Ga State and to also resolve all chieftaincy disputes within the shortest possible time to facilitate the development of the Ga State and Ghana as a whole.”



President Akufo-Addo promised to consider the request by the monarch. The president applauded the Ga Traditional Council for installing a Ga Mantse under his reign.