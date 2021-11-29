Why Ghana is struggling with increased power rationing - Duffuor reveals

Former Finance Minister, Dr Kwabena Duffuor

Renewable energy underexploited in Ghana

Renewable energy is environmentally friendly, Former finance minister



GRA, ECG unable to generate enough electricity to meet the demand of all sectors



Former Finance Minister, Dr Kwabena Duffuor, has said the reason Ghana still undergoes power rationing is because renewable energy remains underexploited.



He stated that the use of renewable energy is the best option to tackle energy problems in the country.



According to him, Ghana relies mainly on traditional biomass as its primary source of energy coupled with a chronically fragile hydropower sector.

Based on this, the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and the Electricity Company of Ghana are unable to generate enough electricity to meet the demand of all sectors.



“...The country has a huge potential for renewable energy which remains underexploited, and it is high time we convert these renewable potentials into actual energy. With industrialization, Ghana’s demand for electricity has been growing. This has prompted the country to seek alternative renewable energy sources to complement the currently dominant hydropower energy supply. Nevertheless, the electricity generation company, Volta River Authority, is unable to generate enough electricity to meet the demand of all sectors," he said at a public lecture on Monday, November 29, 2021.



"The expansion of renewable energy has therefore become imperative to Ghana not only to fulfil people’s electricity needs but also to take initiative to reduce carbon gas emissions and to combat climate change," he added.



Dr Duffuor noted that renewable energies are environmentally friendly due to their zero carbon emission compared to fossil fuel technologies, which are typically mechanized and capital intensive.



