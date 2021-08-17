Why GhanaWeb is organizing Excellence Awards

Nominations are unlimited and they open from today and end on August 31, 2021.

The GhanaWeb Excellence Awards, instituted by Ghana’s most-read online news website, is aimed at recognising Ghanaians who have worked hard in various fields of national development.

The scheme, launched on July 1, 2021, was created by GhanaWeb as part of its 22nd-anniversary celebration.



The GhanaWeb Excellence Awards is an annual people’s choice award scheme. The maiden edition has 17 categories covering all facets of the Ghanaian society, with one more being honorary.



The categories include the GhanaWeb Humanitarian Award, which will recognize a Ghanaian who has been exemplary in promoting human welfare by helping the needy and underprivileged people in Ghana without discrimination.



Others are the GhanaWeb Women Empowerment Award, the GhanaWeb Media Development Award, the GhanaWeb Creative Arts Excellence Award, the GhanaWeb Peace & Diplomacy Award, the GhanaWeb Business Development Award, the GhanaWeb Youth Empowerment Award, the GhanaWeb Leadership Excellence Award, and the GhanaWeb Tech & Innovation Award.



The rest are the GhanaWeb Culture Promoter Award, the GhanaWeb Influential Man Award, the GhanaWeb Influential Woman Award, the GhanaWeb Advocate of Good Governance Award, the GhanaWeb Discovery Award, the GhanaWeb Star Award, the GhanaWeb Social Media Personality Award, the GhanaWeb Influential Blogger Award, and the GhanaWeb Business Giant Award.

Nominations are unlimited and would be closed on August 31, 2021.



The public can nominate via three channels, www.ghanaweb.com where forms have been uploaded randomly; www.ghanawebexcellenceawards.com; and email, awards@ghanaweb.com.



Voting will commence after shortlisting in September and end in December when the main event would take place.







