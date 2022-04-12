Why Ghanaians are disappointed in Akufo-Addo – Former NDC Minister explains

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Ghanaians may have been disappointed in President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s administration because the expectations he created for them have not been met, this is according to former Minister of Lands and Natural Resources Alhaji Inusah Fuseini.

He is of the view that the then flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) should have created room for Ghanaians to doubt his ability to deliver rather than making them over expect.



“At any time you are given a responsibility, people will doubt your capacity but that is the beauty of it. Let people always doubt you. If people over expect, they will be disappointed and that is what is happening to Nana Akufo-Addo. He created an expectation in people and the people are disappointed because he has not been able to meet their realistic expectations of the people. It is even a strategy of warfare, let your enemy underestimate you”, he advised on Motion TV monitored by MyNewsGh.com



On how he succeeded in the various ministries, he said that managing the Ministries was teamwork and that the sector minister and his deputies could not run the affairs in isolation.

According to him, it is also imperative that as Minister, you state policy in order for the various units and departments under the ministry to comply.



“For me as a political head that was what I was doing. Giving directives consistent with the policy of the government arising out of the manifesto of the NDC and I expected all agencies under the Ministry of Lands and natural resources to comply. I must say that I have been very thankful to those people. Everybody at the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources helped”, he revealed.