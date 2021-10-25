Why Henry Quartey didn’t want to be Greater Accra Regional Minister

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo with Henry Quartey

• Henry Quartey is the Greater Accra Regional Minister

• President Akufo-Addo has praised him for a good work done



• He has been explaining why he didn't like his position when it was announced to him



One of the most hardworking ministers in the Akufo-Addo led government since he was sworn in for the second time in January 2021 has been the Greater Accra Regional Minister and MP for Ayawaso Central, Henry Quartey.



When President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo appear on Peace FM’s Kokrokoo Morning Show when he was about to start his Greater Accra Regional tour, he hinted that Henry Quartey didn’t like the idea of becoming a Regional Minister in his government.



He told Kwami Sefa Kayi on Thursday, October 21, that when he [Akufo-Addo] informed Henry Quartey of his position in his government, he [Henry Quartey] was unhappy with the position but he accepted and has proven to be the right person for the role.

“I informed him this is the work he is going to do, so he should adjust his mind to it and get on with it. But he’s proved to be an extremely strong choice and preference. Look at the relocation of unauthorized traders, the ‘Let’s Make Accra Work’ agenda, and his commitment to clean the Accra city and ensuring public service works, are in order. These are all the works of a very committed Regional Minister.



“Everyone can attest to the fact that his work is satisfactory. He is not toying with the job at all. The Minister is doing well, he is doing a good job,” President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo explained.



Speaking on why he was unhappy with the position as the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey indicated that, after being a deputy National Security Minister in the Akufo-Addo administration’s first term, he wanted to be maintained.



“Naturally, I love being in the security areas so I was hoping that I will be maintained there [National Security].



“So when Mr President called me to inform me about my new position I said ‘Oh, I thought that you were going to leave me there,’ and he said ‘No, this is what I have for you,’ So I accepted it,” he explained on Joy News ‘The Probe’ show, Sunday, October 24.

Quartey added, he accepted the new role from the President because he wanted to serve and contribute his quota to the development of the country.



“I am here to serve, it is not what I want. But the President is the coach; he has a formula and he knows which player to play a particular role to suit the main plan that he has so when he said ‘Regional Minister’, I said ‘Yes sir’,” he said.



After accepting the job, Henry Quartey embarked on an agenda to make Accra work again. This led him to decongest the capital city.



He has relocated onion traders at the Agbogbloshie market to Adjen Kotoku and has recently announced plans to relocate traders at the Kokompe and Abossey Okai spare parts market.



But how does he feel about all the commendations from the President and the people of Ghana?

Henry Quartey on the show stated that, he is “doing this for God and country, I am not really expecting anything from it so every day I see it as a new day and a new challenge and we deal with it as it comes.



“We get more commendation from the public rather than those who criticize us so it motivates and strengthens us to continue and that is what we do every day.”



