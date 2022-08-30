Why I am disappointed in Akufo-Addo and Bawumia - Owusu Bempah explains

Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah

The founder and general overseer of Glorious Word Power Ministry International, Prophet Isaac Owusu Bempah, has dropped some revelations that may seem shocking to many.

Speaking to his church members on Sunday, 28th August, Isaac Owusu Bempah sent strong words to President Akufo Addo for failing to do something about his arrest a year ago.



He added that he is very disappointed in the president for watching him go to jail without saying a word about it.



According to Isaac Owusu Bempah, he was arrested and sent to jail for no evil done. He added that he didn't kill or injure anyone but he was sent to jail.



He added that he nearly died when he was placed in jail because he still couldn't believe the reason he was arrested.



He added that he was rushed to the hospital because of the shock he had at the cells. He revealed that when they took him to the hospital, he was still handcuffed to the bed he was sleeping on.

According to him, he did nothing wrong and he is very disappointed in President Akufo Addo and Vice President Dr. Bawumia for failing to do anything about this. He showed similar disappointment in IGP Dampare for giving orders for him to be arrested like that.



"I'm disappointed in Akufo Addo and I'm also disappointed in Dampare Akufo. Even though he called me on my birthday, but I still have a problem with him. There is so much pain in me. Why will you put me in cells when I haven't killed anyone or murdered anyone.



"They set me up. A great chief invited me for me to come to him so that we will settle the matter. I am a prophet but didn't see this. Why will a lady go on social media and say that he will jail me for 15 years. I am disappointed in him because they placed handcuffs on my hand and locked it beside a bed. I was shocked" he 'cried' out.



It could be recalled that Isaac Owusu Bempah was arrested a year because of some disagreement between himself and Nana Agradaa, a former fetish priestess, now an evangelist. This matter caused the arrest of Owusu Bempah. He was in jail for few days.