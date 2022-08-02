Why I am disappointed in Akufo-Addo and NPP now – Reverend Owusu Bempah speaks

Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah

Founder and Leader of the Glorious Word Power Ministries International, Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah, has explained the circumstances surrounding his not-so-good relationship with the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He stated in an August 1, 2022 interview with Accra-based Okay FM that he was disappointed in both the president and NPP for sitting aloof for the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, to enforce a law banning prophecies that he (the IGP) claimed could cause fear and panic.



Reverend Owusu Bempah mentioned that the NPP and the president were beneficiaries of prophecies in opposition before winning political power.



He lamented that at the time, the ban on prophecies that supposedly created fear and panic was not enforced, however, the NPP government upon assumption of power looked on for the IGP to introduce such a directive.



The man of God considered to be a one-time close associate of the president indicated that he expected Nana Akufo-Addo to have called the IGP to order when he issued the notice.



“It is because of prophecy [that I am disappointed]. Every Ghanaian knows that prophets played a major part for a prophetic word to come that God has chosen Nana Addo [to be president]. I believe they campaigned but the prayers of pastors and visions we had about Nana Akufo-Addo played a major part for Ghanaians to vote massively [for him].



“A hand and prophecy spirit that has brought you into power, (yet) at a point IGP comes to say nobody should prophesize for it (prophecy) to cause fear and panic. At the time you weren’t in power, you hailed prophecies and were happy about it. For that ‘fear and panic’ was not operationalized.

“If God used prophets to bring you into power and I was thinking that when Dampare said that, the president would call him and tell him not to go after prophets and pastors with the instructions to leave men of God to operate.



“A prophet can prophesize and he will be put behind cells. I have never seen this before. I don’t understand it. That is what has made me disappointed in the NPP. It is not only the NPP. I am disappointed in the IGP and Nana Akufo-Addo for him to sit down and look on for prophets to be arrested,” Reverend Owusu Bempah said.



The man of God also appealed to the president and authorities to allow pastors to operate without hindrance.



“I plead that pastors and prophets be allowed to do their work. The law can deal with any pastor who does contrary to the law and against the state,” he added.



The Ghana Police Service in the lead up to the 2021 31st December Watchnight Service issued a statement cautioning men of God to desist from prophesizing doom as it had the tendency of creating fear and panic.



This led to many desisting from what has become a regular feature of Watchnight service, however, a number of them including Owusu Bempah and Prophet Nigel Gaisie used cryptic language in prophesying.

Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:











DS/SARA