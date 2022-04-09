Why I am donating GHC10,000 each to all 275 constituencies – Ken Agyapong

Kennedy Agyapong, Assin Central MP

Kennedy Agyapong donates 2.75 million cedis to NPP

Amount to support conduct of constituency elections



Agyapong wants rank and file to do all it takes to maintain unity



Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong, has announced that he is donating GHC2.7 million towards the party's upcoming constituency elections.



The vocal lawmaker said he had cashed the amount which he wants to be shared in portions of GHC10,000 to each of the 275 constituencies across the country.



Speaking on Happy FM's Epa Hoa Daben show, the business mogul explained why he was making the particular donation.



"I am not giving it to any individuals, I am giving it to the constituencies so that there will be peace. I don't want to be selective because with that, there will be no unity.

"I am not supporting anybody, I am appealing to constituency executives to allow whoever wants to contest to do so if they are party people," he stressed.



Addressing what he expected the monies to be expended on, he stated: "I am not paying for any forms. (What I am giving funds for is) election day feeding, organization, the sound system and media men, the hiring of chairs etc.



"You file your candidacy on your own but my GHC10,000 is to help each constituency organize peaceful elections so that no shortages or issues are recorded," he further clarified.



He disclosed that after cashing the said amount, he called General Secretary, John Boadu, "to come for the money at 6pm... a lot of people should learn from me, I don't support blindly and divisively," he added.



The NPP is done with polling station executive elections - even though the process was marred with disagreements in parts of the country - some leading to court cases.



They are expected to start constituency executive elections with the process progressing into regional and national elections before a flagbearer is elected for the 2024 polls.