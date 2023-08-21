Why I don’t like birthday celebrations – Kwesi Pratt opens up after big 70th bash

Kwesi Pratt Jnr (fourth left) cuts his 70th birthday cake with wellwishers

Veteran journalist Kwesi Pratt Jnr., has explained why he does not like celebrating birthdays, days after his 70th birthday bash two weeks ago.

The Managing Editor of the Insight Newspaper disclosed that a childhood of battling strange illness on each birthday made the day a put off for him.



“For a very long time, I used to fall sick every birthday. Every birthday I used to fall very very (sic) sick. So, while people enjoy birthdays, I, for a very long time never enjoyed birthdays because I used to fall very very (sic) sick,” he narrated on the August 16, 2023 edition of Good Morning Ghana on Metro TV.



Pratt said a decade back, during his 60th birthday, he had tried to dodge the planned event but failed.



“When I was sixty, there was a conspiracy in the family to organize a surprise party and I think that at the last minute, somebody hinted me and I refused to go. I didn’t go.



“Finally, somewhere in the night, I was virtually kidnapped by Lt. Col. Gbevlo Lartey (Rtd.) and taken to the place,” he recounted.



A plush 70th birthday was held in Accra on August 9, 2023 at the Sky Bar for Pratt.

It was well attended especially by prominent public personalities including politicians and people within the media space.



Photos and videos available to GhanaWeb showed a rich mix of politicians from the governing New Patriotic Party (NDC) and the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).



On the part of government, the highest-ranking official at the party was the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Opare whiles on the part of the NDC, its National Chairman and 2020 vice presidential candidate, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, were in attendance.



Other prominent people present included Tsatsu Tsikata, investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas and TV show host, Kweku Sintim Misa.



Others included; Convention People’s Party’s (CPP) General Secretary Nana Yaa Jantuah and Presidential candidate Ivor Kobina Greenstreet, investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas, Metro TV’s Dr. Randy Abbey, Paul Adom-Otchere, and Annie Afua Ampofo.



