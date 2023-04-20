Why I dumped Alan Kyerematen’s camp for Bawumia – Former Fomena NPP chair

Former NPP Chairman of Fomena Constituency, Mr Akwasi Nti

Former New Patriotic Party (NPP) Chairman of Fomena Constituency, Mr Akwasi Nti, has declared his support for the candidature of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia ahead of the party’s presidential primaries.

“I am for Bawumia and I won’t hide it. I support Dr Bawumia 100% and I want him to succeed. I will work to ensure that this vision becomes a reality,” Mr Akwasi Nti promised in an interview with Kumasi-based Angel Fm.



Giving his reasons for supporting the Vice President, Mr Akwasi Nti revealed that, “my reason is that he is from the Dombo tradition and it is his turn to lead the party amidst his show of leadership and competence”.



According to the controversial politician, he had to cross carpet from the camp of John Alan Kyerematen because he felt neglected by the Former Trade and Industry Minister who supported him since 2007.



Mr. Akwasi Nti claims that Alan Kyeremanten who is currently aspiring to lead the party did not show any form of care when he (Akwasi Nti) was suspended by the party.

“Everybody knew I was a supporter of Alan but I have been suspended three times when I was following him and he never picked up a phone to ask me how I was doing during those difficulties. I have been suspended for three times and nobody called me on the phone from his camp even to find out how I was doing.”



The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has set November 4, 2023, as the date for its presidential primaries to select a flagbearer for the general elections in 2024.



Vice President Dr Mahamadu Bawimia though has not publicly declared his intentions to contest the election, indication by some leadership in the party shows he is likely to contest with many tagging him as the presumptive flagbearer considering the massive support from the grassroots.