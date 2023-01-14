Why I have not granted any interview since becoming NDC chairman – Asiedu Nketiah

Johnson Asiedu Nketia, NDC National Chairman

National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Johnson Asiedu Nketiah has explained why he has not granted any major media interview since his election late last year.

The one-time NDC General Secretary told the media in the Ashanti Region that he was focused on the hard work that needed to be done at the grassroots hence his recent travels to meet with regional and constituency executives across the country.



His latest stop was in the Ashanti Region where he led a delegation that went in to resolve principally a rift in the Asawase Constituency where the Constituency Chairman and Member of Parliament are at each other’s throat.



Addressing the media after a series of meetings, he observed that a lot of the issues the party is facing came up during regional and in some cases national elections.



“As I declared at the congress grounds, our first challenge is to unite the party and approach 2024. That is why after the election, I have not gone to any media house to grant an interview because I know that the job is on the grounds.



“So, our effort today has brought the entire party machinery, my brothers Kofi Totobi Quakyi, Larry Gbevlo Lartey have followed Fifi Kwetey and some national executives to this place (to resolve issues),” he stated.

He disclosed that regional chairmen from some eight regions are also part of the delegation to sit and discuss the issues.



“We have all seen that we are not enemies of each other but of the ongoing bad governance. So, it is imperative to unite quickly for the task ahead,” he added.



He declared that the divisions and disagreements in the Ashanti Region have all been healed, “we came with peace to resolve issues anyone who flouts will be dealt with severely,” he warned.







