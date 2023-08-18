Why I opted to become a mechanic – Only woman on 10,000 km Accra-London road trip speaks

Nana Afua Serwaa Adusei, alias, Shecanic

Nana Afua Serwaa Adusei, alias, Shecanic, was a standout team member in the Wanderlust team that completed a historic road trip from Accra to London weeks ago.

She was the only woman on the trip and the engineer for the 13 automobiles as they traversed a number of African countries enroute to Europe.



As a mechanic engineer on a mission to master the mechanics of automobiles across diverse terrains and climates, Nana Afua Serwaa Adusei, scored high marks for the role that she played in the success of the team.



In an interview with Accra-based Asaase Radio (August 17, 2023) she opened up on why she took the career path of becoming becoming a mechanic.



She said, the widely held notion that it was people that failed at conventional education who turn to technical or vocational training was her major motivation, stressing that she wanted to be the classic case of the fact that technical education was a forte that people should venture in even if they excel in the formal sphere.



"You know in our times, technical vocation is left for school dropouts and I felt that is not right because it takes a lot of wit and intelligence to work on a car. The engine of a vehicle is more complicated than that of the aeroplane.



"Why should we allow society to dictate that if you fail formal education, go into technical or vocational school? she quizzed.



"So, I felt that let me get into that space and become a representative, that we don’t need to do that, there is more to technical and vocational education that what we see," she added.



On how she got on board the expedition, she said all it took was a message offering mechanical service.

“Before the trip, I sent a message to the group that I would like to service their car for free. So they asked me to jump on and come with them,” she disclosed.



The 10,000km road journey ended two weeks back but Nana Afua’s journey was only as far as Morocco, according to a team member who confirmed that she had to leave to attend to other pressing engagements as the team reading to cross over into Europe.



He explained that the journey allowed her to experience how cars perform in different weather conditions.



“She is Nana Afua Serwaa, #SHECANIC, the auto repair technician on a mission to master the mechanics of automobiles across diverse terrains and climates. She joined the Wanderlust Geng to a 5650-kilometer journey from Ghana to Morocco, pushing the boundaries of her expertise.



“By experiencing firsthand how cars perform in varying weather conditions and terrains, she now offers invaluable insights to help her clients make informed decisions when buying their dream cars. Her daring expedition will change the car-buying game in Ghana,” he wrote.



In a post on her Facebook page, Shecanic, on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, Nana Afua wrote about her anticipation for the trip.



"Embarking on an epic road trip from East Legon to Casablanca! Exploring diverse cultures, breathtaking landscapes, border shocks, connecting with fellow car enthusiasts and adventurers. Exciting content awaits!!!!" she wrote.



Also on Facebook, a short profile of Nana Afua Serwaa Adusei was shared by Eve International Gh as it celebrated her as an EVE Member.

Below is the profile shared on the page:



Nana Afua Serwaa Adusei is a trailblazing advocate and visionary in the world of vocational and creative skills education. As the founder and driving force behind the Shecanic movement, she is on a relentless mission to empower young girls to defy stereotypes and embrace their passion for mechanics and car design.



With a resolute belief that vocational education is not limited to school dropouts, Nana Afua seeks to break glass ceilings, especially in male- dominated fields like STEM. Inspired by remarkable women like Patrice Banks and Supercar Blondie, she is determined to instill a love for STEM in young girls and challenge societal norms, one car at a time.



Nana Afua's influence shines through her greatest quest, as she strives to empowered numerous females to start their own businesses in the auto industry through mentorship and advocacy.



Her story serves as a powerful beacon of hope, proving that with determination and support, females can excel in any field they choose to conquer, dismantling barriers and forging a path of empowerment for generations to come.



Nana Afua Serwaa Adusei's dedication and passion have earned her widespread recognition and respect. As the face of the Shecanic revolution, she embodies strength, resilience, and the unwavering belief that gender should never limit one's potential.



Her transformative impact is evident in the lives she has touched, inspiring countless young girls to embrace their unique talents and pursue careers in traditionally male-dominated industries.



Through her visionary leadership and relentless pursuit of equality, Nana Afua stands as a symbol of empowerment and inspiration, reminding us that true success comes not only from breaking barriers but also from lifting others up on the journey toward a more inclusive and diverse future.

