Why I personally responded to KIA Xmas tree allegations – Adom-Otchere clarifies

Paul Adom-Otchere is host of Good Evening Ghana on Metro TV

Paul Adom-Otchere sets record straight expenditure at KIA

He insists the cost of Christmas decor gave value for money



Adom-Otchere is board chairman of GACL



Paul Adom-Otchere, host of Metro TV’s Good Evening Ghana programme has explained why he personally responded to allegations of financial impropriety leveled against the Ghana Airports Company Limited, where he serves as board chairman.



A number of opposition National Democratic Congress activists on January 6 started circulating a photo and cost of one of the Christmas Trees stationed at the departure hall of the Kotoka International Airport's Terminal Three.



Barely 24-hours later, GACL board chair Paul Adom-Otchere, issued a statement justifying the amount spent on the trees and other decorations at KIA for the 2021 yuletide.

He confirmed in a Facebook post that the state company indeed spent over GH¢100,000.00 on Christmas trees and decorations justifying the amount as the lowest spent by the state company for the same purpose since 2006.



One issue that became topical was why he would personally be reacting to an issue that concerned a body corporate and for others, why one of the invoices presented by a vendor was addressed directly to him.



In an interview that aired on Metro TV’s News Night programme on January 7, 2022, Adom-Otchere explained why he responded personally to the issue.



“The reponse is clear, the report on social media was wrong and I have responded to it because I was personally mentioned for wrongdoing.”



He explained further: “The Christmas trees were four, the cost that we attributed is for four Christmas trees, the one that they showed and three others. But somehow I see that in the reportage people are not recognizing that and even though we say the figure is different.”

Member of Parliament for Adaklu, Kwame Governs Agbodza, who is also a ranking member of Parliament's Transport Committee was among persons who have raised concerns about Adom-Otchere's response.



He said in a statement made available to TV3: “Ghana Airport Company lost GHC1.4million in a week due to Emirates flight ban. At the same time, the Board Chairman is admitting to have spent GHS 84,000 on Christmas Trees and other decorations.



“Boards don’t do Procurements, it’s a function of management. The Board chair also said they invited quotations from 2 suppliers. That process is alien to the Public Procurement Act .. He got it totally wrong… Boards should not be doing direct procurements.



“Boards are not procurement entities. Who invited the so-called companies who supplied the item? Where is the letter inviting them? Who signed it? How come the invoice was made attention to Paul Adom Okyere? Has he taken over the day-to-day management of the Company which is seriously struggling?” Agbodza asked.



Adom-Otchere’s explanation of Xmas décor expenditure

Adom-Otchere's response to the issues was contained in a Facebook post dated January 7, 2022 and it read in part: “Two separate suppliers were invited to submit bids. The bids were discussed and discounts obtained. (We are grateful to Jandel Limited and Favors and Arts)



“The beautiful Christmas tree standing at Terminal 3 and 3 others altogether cost GH¢34,000, which was graciously provided by Jandel Limited at a heavy discount. (We thank Jandel Limited)."



In the case of Favors and Arts, the board chair said the company was paid GH¢84,000 out of which GH¢50,000 was obtained via sponsorship.



“The other inspirations were provided by Favors and Arts for a total cost of GH¢84,000 out of which GH¢50,000 was obtained via sponsorship,” he added.



Details of the invoice prepared by Favor and Arts in the name of the board chair as sighted by GhanaWeb indicate the company supplied and installed four Christmas Chandeliers with lights at a unit cost of GH¢21,000 each, bringing the total cost to GH¢49,000.

GACL was further billed GH¢3,500 for “Transportation/Scaffold” as well as GH¢3,000 for “Assembling/Dissembling” with the total cost for both making GH¢6,500.



This brought the entire cost for the services and supplies of both Jandel Limited and Favors Arts to GH¢124,500.00.