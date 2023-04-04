Why I think Bawumia will be a good president – Sammi Awuku

Director-General for the National Lottery Authority (NLA), Sammi Awuku and Dr Bawumia

Director-General for the National Lottery Authority (NLA) Mr Sammi Awuku believes Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will make a good President.

He argues that Dr. Bawumia is a young man who looks into the future with courage and optimism and that will make him a better flagbearer and subsequently President.



Sammi Awuku made this known when he was speaking in an interview on Accra-based Asempa FM in an interview monitored by MyNewsGh.com



He said “he looks into the future with courage and optimism. I’m fond of him and I think he will make a great President if the party opens nominations and he expresses interest in contesting for the flagbearership of the NPP”.



He continued “I asked him two critical questions and he told me his major focus is to create a future of opportunities for young people. He is very tolerant and that politics of inclusion is admirable. He also believes that with a coordinated effort, we can build a strong resilient country to make Ghana very formidable”.

The former National Organiser of the NPP said another thing that puts him closer to Dr. Mamhudu Bawumia is his sacrifice for the political party indicating that the Vice President used 8 months of his life to defend the party’s position in the Supreme Court; a feat which is worthy of praise.



“If Dr Mahamudu Bawumia should declare his intentions to contest for the flagbearership, he should know that in the NPP we compete for everything. He should know that it will not be a walk in the park, he is going to be grilled and people can make an industry out of propaganda that will be used against him.



He is contesting against very strong men but I think he is Primus Inter Pares. So if the NPP opens nominations and he declares his intentions to contest I think he can give it a good shot and when he is confirmed by the NPP and the people of Ghana, I believe he will make a very good President,” he said.