Why Kennedy Agyapong accused Rawlings of doing a disservice to the Volta Region

Member of Parliament for Assin Central constituency, Kennedy Agyapong, has asserted that the late President John Jerry Rawlings did a disservice to the people of the Volta Region.

Agyapong claimed that Rawlings, a native of the Volta region, failed to capitalize on the abundant land resources in the area to foster development during his presidency.



Speaking in an interview on the KSM Show on February 23, 2024, the former New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful stated that he was disappointed during a recent visit to the region.



"When I visited Volta Region, I said to myself, wow, Rawlings has done a disservice to his own people. With these lands, what he could have done, the industries he could have created in the Volta Region,” he said.



Agyapong argued that the late military leader Rawlings missed an opportunity to transform the economic landscape of the region, which could have, in turn, improved the living standards of its residents.



"I went to the North; I saw these vast lands, and the people are poor, how? What is wrong with us as human beings? I said to myself, Look, what South Africans have done; we Ghanaians can do it,” Agyapong added.





