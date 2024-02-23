Why Kofi Bentil believes Afenyo-Markin is the best person to lead the NPP in parliament

Kofi Bentil is a vice president of IMANI Africa

The Member of Parliament for Effutu, Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin, after days of back and forth, was confirmed as the leader of the Majority Caucus of the 8th Parliament of Ghana, on Thursday, February 22, 2024.

Afenyo-Markin, who was the deputy leader of the caucus, took over from Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu as the Majority Leader.



Before he was appointed the Majority Leader, Kofi Bentil, a vice president of IMANI Africa, indicated that Afenyo-Markin was the best person to lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in parliament.



Kofi Bentil, in a post shared on X on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, pointed out some of the qualities Afenyo-Markin had, including his competencies.



He also indicated that Afenyo-Markin becoming the Majority Leader would play a key role in the party’s fortunes in the 2024 elections because the Central Region, the Effutu MP’s home region, is vital in determining who becomes the next President of Ghana.



“Let the Flagbearer run this show and don’t mess with Central Region. There is no better person to lead in Parliament than Alex Markin.

“Apart from his demonstrated competence and loyalty, he is from the strategic Central Region! It’s nearly impossible to lose CR and win the election!!” he wrote.



He added, “I can’t understand why his ascent will be resisted by persons on their way out. I really thought Uncle Kyei will be gracious about this, and leave in glory after his illustrious career in Parliament. It’s not too late. Uncle Kyei Please let Alex move up, be the one to hand your seat to him graciously!!”



Kofi Bentil also stated that if the running mate of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the Flagbearer of the NPP, is going to come from the Ashanti Region, then it would be prudent for the Majority Leader to come from the Central Region.



“If as we suspect the VP slot will go to Ashanti then please give Parliament to Alex from Central. I don’t know what the Flagbearer thinks but I think this is the best way, and hope everyone will listen to him and let him steer this ship,” he added.



