Why Koku Anyidoho feels proponents of JEAM Memorial Heritage cloned his colours?

The logos of Atta Mills Institute and JEAM Memorial Heritage

Koku Anyidoho accuses John Dramani Mahama

He said, his logo for Atta Mills Institute has been cloned



He dismissed the claims that he is bitter



After the launch of the JEA Mills Memorial Heritage by John Dramani Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho, the founder and CEO of the Atta Mills Institute in a series of tweets chastised those behind the Memorial Heritage of stealing his ‘green’ and ‘white’ colours which are the original colours for the institute he set up to immortalize the late Prof John Evans Atta Mills.



He further described those behind the JEA Mills Memorial Heritage as “fake and criminally minded pretenders”.



“People of Ghana, respectfully, please check out the colours of this, Fake and criminally-minded pretenders. They stole the Green & White colours of the Atta-Mills Institute, & when we exposed them, they run for, blue. I am laughing myself to stitches,” Anyidoho’s tweet read.



“Thieves!!! They are so INCOMPETENT!! They Stole the Green & White of the Atta-Mills Institute, and now running away to use blue because they have been badly exposed. They don't know what colours to use. Tweaaaaa!!!!” he added.

Speaking on Joy News’ PM Express, Koku Anyidoho explained that the Atta Mills Institute, of which he is the founder, began something for a long time and just some few months to celebrate the decade of the passing of the man, John Evans Atta Mills, people are now coming on board to celebrate the man.



“First of all, we welcome them, I didn’t say they shouldn’t come but let there be originality. This is Koku Anyidoho, who is a bad person, who has gone to form Atta Mills Institute because he doesn’t like John Mahama. If you want to do another thing, be original…they cloned everything that we have done, but I’m happy."



Koku Anyidoho dismissed the claims that he is bitter. To him, he never tweeted any bad English so, nobody can tag him as a bitter person for “when people are bitter, they speak bad English”.



When asked what the proponents of the JEA Mills Memorial Heritage had stolen from him [Koku Anyidoho] or the Atta Mills Institute, he said, they stole his ‘green’ and ‘white’ colours.



“It is pretty obvious. The greatest leaders on earth are the ones who start something with a vision and people steal into that vision or buy into that vision…,” Koku Anyidoho stressed.