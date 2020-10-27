Why Kpone chief walked out at Akufo-Addo’s sod commissioning event - Linguist explains

More is unfolding about events surrounding the reported ‘walk out’ by the Chief of Kpone Katamanso, Nii Tetteh Otu II, at the sod-cutting ceremony for the construction of a district hospital in Kpone.

According to media reports, the chief who was not enthused about the artist’s impression of the project which he taught was a one-storey building left the event and not even the plea by his council of elders would convince him against it.



The mouthpiece of the Chief [Okyeame], has however been spotted in a video, which apparently was recorded after the departure of Nii Tetteh Out II. It appears the Okyeame stayed behind to pass on an information from the chief to President Akufo-Addo.



According to him, Nii Tetteh Otu II was tired of the president’s sod-cutting ceremonies.



The Okyeame also revealed that the Chief of Kpone Katamanso wants to see promises being fulfilled and implemented.



“Someone like the Kpone Mantse does not want anything on paper, he wants something on the ground. All you do is to talk but it’s the implementation we want. We want implementation and on the grounds,” the Chief’s spokesperson said in a video sighted by Ghanaweb.



The Chief’s spokesperson expressed worry about how politicians have failed to fulfill their promises to the community.

“Often when it gets to these times [elections] you people do sod-cutting, groundbreaking. So what is the difference between groundbreaking and sod cutting?” he quizzed.



The Okyeame went ahead to make a mockery of Akufo-Addo’s sod-cutting ceremony stating that “I have added another English which is knife cutting instead of sod cutting. If not that then we will be going to blade cutting or launching from there commissioning, then from there I have added another one scissor cutting.”



“We have heard these words for too long and today too you said you will do sod-cutting,” he concluded.



Watch video below



