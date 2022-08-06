0
Why Kufuor is seen as the standard in NPP - Boakye Agyarko reveals

Sat, 6 Aug 2022 Source: peacefmonline.com

Boakye Kyeremateng Agyarko, former Energy Minister, has been talking about internal affairs in the New Patriotic Party, NPP.

Agyarko opened up on leadership in the NPP stressing the role of former President John Agyekum Kufuor as the standard of leadership in the NPP.

"Kufuor is seen as the standard in the party...party members refer to Kufuor a lot because they have had the chance to reevaluate his tenure...

"The truth of the matter is that there's a lot of disappointment, anger with leadership, the President, all around..." former Minister of Energy, Mr Boakye Agyarko said on Peace FM's The Platform programme.

Listen to him in the video below:

