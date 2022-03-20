Why Kwame Sefa Kayi is urging Ghanaians not to encourage calls for a coup

With the recent threats and predictions of a possible coup in Ghana, radio personality, Kwame Sefa Kayi, has advised Ghanaians against encouraging such discussions.

During a discussion with Dan Kweku Yeboah and some panellists on Peace FM's flagship morning show Kokroko earlier this month, Mr Sefa Kayi, who once witnessed the 1979 military coup as a young boy recounted the harrowing experience of the period and the lasting effects it had on many.



Speaking with so much pain from his childhood experience, the 2016 Journalist of the Year mentioned several things that happened during and after the 1979 coup which, he said, no one should pray for.



“Many of you don’t know because you haven’t experienced it before. Do you think a coup is a beautiful thing or a movie where someone can get up and act in another movie after being killed in a previous one?” he queried.



Lifelong Trauma



The lasting trauma from a coup, Mr Sefa Kayi said, can disrupt the future of the younger generation.



He said many of the friends he grew up in the barracks with, couldn’t make it in life due to the trauma they suffered from the 1979 coup.



“Some of the people I grew up in Burma Camp with did not make it in life not because they were not brilliant but because they are traumatized…”

“We were in class with the children of some of the soldiers who were killed. Some of them were our friends and we even went to their homes to eat like your children’s friends come home to eat so we knew them,” he added.



A disappointed Sefa Kayi said “I know some of my friends would have been very successful in life if not for the coup.”



Unexplained disappearances



Kwame Sefa Kayi, mentioned a compilation by Abdul Malik Kweku Baako and Amnesty International of some over 240 Ghanaians who disappeared under the military rule of the late former president, Jerry John Rawlings, between 1981 and 1984.



He spoke about the endless worry of families who never figured out what happened to their loved ones, singling out the story of a wealthy Aburi chief, B.B. Bismark whose whereabouts is still unknown.



“I was saying something here about the chief of Aburi, he was a philanthropist and a businessman, one of the biggest financiers of Hearts of Oak, BB Bismark. He has been missing up until today. If I'm to compare him to recent kings, he is like Togbe Afede. He wasn't just anybody. He has been missing since 1981[84]. Imagine hearing that Togbe Afede is missing, missing like how? It is all because of a coup. No one knows the whereabouts of B. B. Bismark."



Families destroyed

“My father’s friend who was a Lieutenant Colonel in 1981, went to work in the morning at the Ministry of Defence. He was in charge of the operation at the time and someone accused him of being part of Giwa’s coup attempt. So he was arrested and taken around Accra for about 12 hours after which he was locked up at the Nsawam prisons and he was never the same,” he recounted.



Speaking about how the man’s family was destroyed because of this, Sefa Kayi said “He spent about three years at Nsawam prison and his family didn’t know his whereabouts. He almost went mad when he was released… his marriage ended because of this and his children were also negatively affected.”



Women disgraced



There have been many stories of how some traders in Ghana were maltreated with women even being stripped naked during the military rule of the late Jerry John Rawlings and Sefa Kayi, during his conversation, confirmed these stories.



Sefa Kayi who was just a boy at the time said “you could see an officer’s wife being manhandled just because of the coup.”



He added that “you witness a woman who cooks for you or you go to the house to eat, being stripped naked in public because of the coup.”



He expressed disappointment in people who speak about coups like it's nothing.

“Some of us leave with all these memories, all these scars so when some prominent persons talk about these things, they are inciting people.”



Unfair trials



He mentioned the likes of General Kotei and General Feli who could have escaped the coup but decided to face the revolters and lost their lives as a result.



“General Kotei was in London when the coup took place and he was told not to return but he decided to come and face them and was killed. General Feli was in Navrongo from where he could have crossed the border but he decided against it and that cost him his life.”



According to him, these men and many others were sentenced to death without fair trials and up to date, there are no documents about their trials.



“They were killed by firing squad but if you go to ask for the court documents with which they were tried, you won’t find any. Some senior officers were sentenced to death five minutes into their trials and killed by firing squad.”



“People don’t know these stories or some people know and have forgotten about it,” he added.

Mr Sefa Kayi who further spoke about how many businesses were destroyed as a result of the coup, said many Ghanaians who witnessed the coup are still pained by what they went through.



Even though he said a lot of tears would be shed if people were allowed to tell their stories, Kwame Sefa Kayi called on some retired senior military personnel to share their stories sometimes to help people better understand the repercussions of coup d’états.



For those calling for an uprising in the country, Sefa Kayi said “all those people should listen and learn from history.”



Watch the full video from the March 4, 2022, edition of Peace FM's Kokroko below



