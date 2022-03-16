Why Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu is giving Bagbin benefit of doubt over scathing 'myopic' remark

Majority leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu still believes Speaker of Parliament couldn't have made the viral scathing comment against President Akufo Addo.

The Speaker, Alban Sumana Bagbin described as "myopic", President Akufo-Addo's reaction to the Supreme Court's ruling which says Deputy Speakers had the right to vote when issues are being decided in the House.



''Good morning comrades. I have resisted the temptation of making a comment on the judgment of the Supreme Court on the issue of the voting rights of Deputy Speakers when presiding. But the unfortunate and myopic comment of the President has compelled me to let it out. The SC decision is to say the least, not only an absurdity but a reckless incursion into the remit of Parliament.



''The trend of unanimity is equally troubling. It doesn’t help explore and expand our legal jurisprudence. The President’s comment is myopic and unfortunate. It only goes to worsen the schism between the Executive and Parliament,'' excerpts of his statement read.



And despite the huge level of condemnation that followed in the wake of his comments, especially from some leading members of the ruling party, the Majority leader, however, believes with Bagbin's vast experience in Parliament, he couldn't have made such an unconstitutional comment.



Speaking in an interview on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo', Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu said: "it's always difficult for me to comment on this because I don't believe such words will come from him".

“I had some discussions with the Speaker, days ago before the alleged statement. I remember sometime back; a statement was attributed to him and he came to deny that it didn’t come from him and that is why I'm being a little skeptical. Honestly, I don't think the Speaker will use such words against the President."



Host of the Show Kwami Sefa Kayi told him how various checks made so far proves that the statement came from Bagbin; even so, he said "if truly this is coming from the Speaker, I will be surprised and it'll be most unfortunate."



I'll be most surprised and disappointed if it's from him because he has vast knowledge in Parliamentary issues including that of the first Deputy Speakers," he added.



Listen to him in the video below:



