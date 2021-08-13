Why Lordina Mahama did not play an active role in Mahama’s 2020 election campaign

Former First Lady Lordina Mahama

•Lordina Mahama did not play a lead role in John Mahama's campaign for the 2020 elections

•She only participated in campaigns in the Bono and Ahafo Regions



•Mahama's aide has revealed the cause of this shift in strategy



One of the major stories in the lead up to the 2020 General Elections was the perceived inactivity of Former First Lady Lordina Mahama in the campaign of her husband John Dramani Mahama.



Her absence did not go unnoticed as the National Democratic Congress and its officials were often quizzed on why Lordina Mahama who was a key feature of John Mahama’s 2016 campaign was not part of the 2020 exercise.



Some members of the governing NPP played the mischief that Lordina Mahama’s absence on the campaign trail was an expression of her lack of confidence in John Mahama’s candidature.

Joyce Bawah Mogtari, an aide to the president has however lifted the lid on why the former first lady did not take centre stage in Mahama’s campaign.



Bawah Mogtari averred that the appointment of Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang as running mate for John Mahama meant the front role for a female campaigner had to be reserved for her at the expense of Lordina Mahama.



In an interview with Original TV, Bawah Mogtari also noted that Lordina Mahama had to take a back seat as she has for close to three decades been a key cog in Mahama’s election-winning bids from assemblyman to the presidency.



“This is a couple that has been on the train forever. Of the 29 years of their marriage, I’m sure it's only the first five years that they enjoyed their privacy. From the campaign for assemblyman to Bole MP for three terms… For all these 29 years she has been at the forefront. She is not as young as she used to be so gradually things change.



“The campaign settle and evolve. The former President also picked a woman in the person of Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang as his running mate. Usually, our campaigns are so masculine. You find out that the spouses play a certain role. They take up the female aspect of the campaign and provide that support that you need. But when you pick a female running mate, in many ways it will tone down on the need for your wife to participate actively.

She stated that however, Lordina Mahama led campaigns in the Bono and Ashanti regions where her influence is highest.



Bawah Mogtari added that the former first lady also participated in some activities held by the party ahead of the elections.



“So what happened was that Mrs Mahama was focusing more on Bono Ahafo areas, Ashanti and largely her areas of comfort. She was present at the unveiling of the running mate. At the launch of the campaign, she was present. I think the dynamics for us in the 2020 elections were slightly different because, in that same space, you also had Professor Opoku-Agyemang," she said.