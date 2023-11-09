Why Mahama’s 24-hour economy is a game changer - NDC Communicator explains

Member of the Communication Team of the NDC, Margret Ansei

Margaret Ansei, a member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) communication team, provided insights into the 24-hour economy proposal announced by former President John Dramani Mahama.

This concept was announced by former President John Mahama, during a meeting with leaders of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) on November 7, 2023, aiming to address the various challenges impacting Ghana's business economy.



In his address to the audience, the former President, seeking a return to office, pledged his commitment to implementing a 24-hour economy if elected.



Shedding light on this concept during an appearance on TV3, NDC communicator Margaret Ansei articulated the transformative potential of this economic model.



She emphasized the revenue generation potential, job opportunities, and benefits for the youth within this framework.



“Nana Yaa mentioned the 24-hour economy, which according to the TUC General Secretary, is a game changer. I know certain sectors are practicing this shift where some come in the morning and others come in the afternoon, the health sectors, and others. But we are going to make it more effective and spread the tentacles.

“Looking at the number of employees we have in the country, and multiplying it by two in a day, the revenue that is going to generate for this country coupled with the opportunities it's going to give to the youth and the jobs that the youth are looking for. Now, they are all in disarray,” she stated.



She continued: “With the 24-hour economy, at least it is a game changer for every Ghanaian. In the 24-hour economy by John Mahama, Ghana is not going to sleep.”



The communicator further cited the potential transformation the concept would bring in a sector such as agriculture, suggesting that a 24-hour system could significantly expedite farming activities and boost employment opportunities in the sector.



“There were times I went to buy kenkey at Osu night market at 11pm and it was very active. Imagine, that the whole economy is not going to sleep. We are going to provide adequate street lights, security, and transportation such that when you are leaving home at 10 midnight, you know that there is a secured car for you.



“Imagine, we are using the Akuse planes to plant wheat, you can use the night to plough the land, grow the seeds…something that would take a farmer a month to do, with the 24-hour system, it's going to take us two weeks. Besides instead of employing just one person, now we are going to need more operators, training more people among others. The economy is going to blossom and this is a visionary leader, President Mahama,” she added.

