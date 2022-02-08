Why NDC must come to power in 2024 – Ofosu-Ampofo details

NDC Chairman, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo

Ofosu-Ampofo touts achievement of NDC

NDC is the best alternative party, Ofosu-Ampofo



Ofosu-Ampofo urges party members to campaign massively for NDC to win 2024 elections



Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, has charged supporters of the party to go all out to campaign about what the party intends to do if re-elected to form a government in 2024.



According to him, the call has become necessary as a result of what he describes as the disappointing performance of the New Patriotic Party government.



He stated that the NDC is thus on a ‘rescue mission’ to save Ghana from the NPP.



He stated that the 2024 general elections should be about an assessment of the performance of the two leading parties in the country.

He maintained that the NDC remains the best alternative party to assume the reigns of governance upon a thorough assessment of both parties’ performance in government.



The one-time Local Government Minister wants the NDC re-elected to continue with projects started in the erstwhile Mahama administration.



“NDC is not like NPP. If you meet a disappointed NPP supporter, all they say is ‘all politicians, both NPP and NDC are the same.’ But we are not the same, we [NDC] promise, we deliver. We are a pragmatic government and a party that delivers on its promises. When I tour parts of the country and I see E-block projects which are about 90% complete left to rot in the bush, it worries me because the blocks can take about 1,500 students and aid President Akufo-Addo to abolish the double track system if he had completed them.



“For the 2024 elections, voters must do an assessment of both the NPP and NDC and ask which party cares for the people when in government. NDC is the party that cares for the people so when we go to the grounds to campaign, we have to tell people the good things we did and what is also contained in our manifesto. We must charge them [party members] to inform the people about the projects we said we will undertake. The journey to rescue this country is still going on unabated and the NDC is the best alternative that can propel the development of Ghana,” he said in Twi on Takoradi-based Sharp FM on January 21, 2022.



The main opposition party NDC hopes to annex power from the NPP in 2024 to assume the reigns of the country whiles the NPP has also vowed to break the 8-year power cycle jinx under the Fourth Republican Constitution.