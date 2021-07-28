Why NDC sacked Koku Anyidoho

Former Deputy General Secretary of NDC, Koku Anyidoho

•Koku has been sacked after months of investigations into some allegations made against him by two members of the NDC

•The party says he breached article 48(1)(9)(a) of its constitution



•Ben Ephson however believes that he can contest his expulsion at the court



On February 9, 2021, the National Democratic Congress announced that it has suspended its former General Secretary, Samuel Koku Anyidoho.



The suspension, according to the party followed two separate petitions by Mubarak Abdul-Karim, the Oti Regional Communication Officer of the party and Eric Adjei (Bono Regional Deputy Communication Officer of the party seeking the removal of Koku Anyidoho from the party.

The two party officials in their complaint alleged that Koku Anyidoho had misconducted himself and breached the party disciplinary code. The Functional Executive Committee of the party thus instituted investigations into the allegations against Koku Anyidoho.



After five months of investigations, the party, through a statement signed its General Secretary Johnson Asiedu Nketia said it found Anyidoho guilty of the charges that were levelled against him by the petitioners.



The party said it found Anyidoho guilty on counts of misconduct and anti-party behaviour in relation to article 48(1)(9)(a) of the party’s constitution.



"At its meeting on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, the Functional Executive Committee (FEC) of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) considered the report and recommendations of the National Disciplinary Committee on the case of misconduct and anti-party behaviour brought against you (Koku Anyidoho), pursuant to article 48(1)(9)(a) of the NDC constitution,” part of the statement from the party stated.

“The Functional Executive Committee (FEC) acting in compliance of Article 48(1) of the NDC Constitution unanimously adopted the report and accepts full responsibility for your expulsion from the party,” the letter dated Tuesday, July 27, 2021 said.



“You are, therefore, by the decision of FEC expelled from the National Democratic Congress and for that matter you are no more recognised as a member the party and cannot carry yourself as such.”



Controversy surrounding Anyidoho



Koku Anyidoho has for the past few years been at logger heads with some leading members of the party.

He has publicly clashed with National chairman Samuel Ofosu Ampofo and General Secretary Johnson Asiedu Nketia.



There have also been occasional subtle and direct jabs at the party’s flagbearer John Dramani Mahama with the recent being an accusation he failed to develop the Asomdwee park for the late Professor John Evans Atta Mills.



Koku responds



Anyidoho has reponded to his dismissal, albeit subtly. In a social media post Anyidoho likened his situation to the biblical Joseph.

In a tweet, he said “When Joseph’s brothers sold him into slavery; they did not know they were selling him into his God-given destiny to become a Prime Minister in Egypt. What evil men mean for wickedness; God turns it around for good. I am a Son of God.”



Possibility of court action



Meanwhile, renowned pollster Ben Ephson has said there is a window of opportunity for Koku Anyidoho to regain his membership of the party.



“If you look at what has been done concerning Allotey Jacobs and Atubiga I think that I saw it coming. I wasn’t surprised at all. I think that unlike Allotey and Atubiga, he may decide to challenge his expulsion in the law court,” he told TV3.