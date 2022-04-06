41
Why Odartey Lamptey was ordered to give ex-wife GHC200K, cars and house at Dome

Odartey Lamptey and his ex-wife

Wed, 6 Apr 2022 Source: mynewsgh.com

The Accra High Court which heard the case of Odartey Lamptey’s ex-wife Gloria Appiah, has ordered the Ghanaian Football Legend to compensate Gloria for her time with him as a wife despite her adultery. 

The court said it takes note of the clear adultery (supported by DNA results) committed by Gloria Appiah Lamptey in the course of her marriage with Odartey Lamptey but that does not mean the marriage didn’t exist.

The presiding judge, Her Lordship Justice (Mrs) Cecilia Don-Chebe Agbevey noted that despite the adultery that produced three children that are not Odartey Lamptey’s, the law still respects the right of Gloria Appiah as a wife and requires that she is treated the way any lawful wife will be treated because there was actually a marriage.

On that ground, therefore, the court ordered Mr. Odartey Lamptey to pay 40% of the Ghc500,000 Gloria Appiah originally demanded from the court and to allow her to keep his Toyota Venza which is already in her possession. He is to also add another car of his, a Toyota Yaris for her relaxation in addition to the Dome Kwabenya house that has been given to her.

Courts reasons for the order

The court said before her marriage to Odartey Lamptey, Gloria Lamptey was employed with Golden Tulip before he asked her to quit the look after “their” children.

The court said Gloria Appiah provided Odartey Lamptey the needed backbone to succeed including helping him concentrate on his career while she was a housewife.

“It does not appear in doubt that the petitioner before her marriage with the respondent was working with Golden Tulip Hotel. After the marriage, the parties cohabited in Kumasi, Belgium, London, Italy, Holland, Turkey, and Argentina among other places where the respondent was in the trade of playing football. The Respondent made her stop work during the period that he was plying his trade as a professional footballer. She thus became a full-time housewife who not only managed the home but also fully supported him emotionally and psychologically both of which enabled him to perform well on the field,” the court document read.

“...She (Gloria Lamptey) [claimed] she managed and groomed him which improved his manners and also boosted his self-confidence.”

“I have no reason to doubt this evidence of the petitioner that she was the emotional and self-esteem building pillar behind the respondent, who from the evidence was not too comfortable in communicating in the queen’s language,” the judge said.

Source: mynewsgh.com
Why Odartey Lamptey was ordered to give ex-wife GHC200K, cars and house at Dome
