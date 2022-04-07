Why Okudzeto Ablakwa wants to stage Ghana's biggest-ever demo against govt

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa is MP for North Tongu

President Akufo-Addo returns from foreign trip

It's a year since Okudzeto revealed details of President Akufo-Addo's “Sky Bath Scandal”



Okudzeto Ablakwa gives ultimatum to stage demo



The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has served notice to the president and the government of his intention to stage what he calls the biggest demonstration to ever hit a government.



This, he explained, would come about if President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo abandons the presidential jet of the country and charters another luxurious jet for any of his foreign travels between now and May 27, 2022.



The relevance of this date, he added, is because it would be a year since he first published the details of the president’s foreign travels.

“The government if between now and 27th May 2022, President Akufo-Addo once again abandons Ghana’s Presidential Jet and charters an ultra-luxury US$18,000 an hour executive jet, we will and are absolutely ready to stage what shall be the biggest demonstration ever to hit his government. Notice is hereby served,” he said in a Facebook post.



The National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP also stated that President Nana Akufo-Addo returned from his recent foreign trip to Europe via a commercial flight although that was only a camouflage.



“In accordance with his new deceptive “meet-me-there-camouflage,” President Akufo-Addo dispatched his favourite obscenely extravagant LX-DIO executive jet back to Paris, France as he returned to Accra last night aboard a Boeing 777-236(ER) British Airways commercial flight with callsign BAW81 at 8:10pm,” he added.



