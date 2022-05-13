Why PNC's 2020 flag bearer, Chairman were sacked

David Apasera (L) and Moses Dani Baah (R)

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the People’s National Convention (PNC) has expelled its 2020 flag bearer David Apasera and the party’s Chairman Moses Dani Baah, for breaching their constitution.

The decision was communicated by the party through a communiqué issued after a meeting held in Accra on Thursday, 12 May 2022.



COMMUNIQUE AT THE END OF THE PNC'S NATIONAL EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE (NEC) MEETING HELD IN ACCRA ON MAY 12, 2022



1. Having constituted a majority of a quorum and pursuant to Article 45 of the Constitution of the People’s National Convention (PNC), the National Executive Committee (NEC) held a meeting in Accra to, among other things, deliberate and decide upon issues of concern to the party.



2. NEC successfully reviewed membership of the various Functional Committees namely, Legal and Constitutional, Research and Policy, International and Diasporas Relations, Finance and Fundraising, and Disciplinary committees. This is to promote inclusivity and ensure that members are chosen on the basis of their knowledge and experience.



3. After a comprehensive discussion of the court’s ruling on the matter brought against the party by Messrs David Apasera and Moses Dani Baah, NEC concluded that the duo have violated Article 14 (a) of the PNC Constitution which states: “Any member of the party who is aggrieved by the party’s action and inaction shall within twenty-one (21) days, first seek redress from the internal dispute resolution mechanism of the party and shall have a further right of appeal to congress.”

4. NEC also took notice of a purported Standing Committee meeting which was unduly conveyed and presided over by Messrs Apasera and Dani Baah on May 7, 2022. The said meeting was attended by some members of the party despite an official caution from the party leadership.



Consequently, NEC duly adopted the following, which are now in full force and effect:



(a) That, following their penchant for breaching the constitution of the PNC — a behaviour that has obviously disrupted the pursuit of our collective goals and derailed the progress of the party, the membership of Messrs David Apasera and Moses Dani Baah has been terminated. This is in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution of the PNC, which states in Article 14 (b) that: “A member of the party, who is in breach of (a) above, shall be liable to dismissal under this constitution, except otherwise agreed by the National Delegates’ Congress upon an appeal by the said member of the Party.”



(b) That the following members who attended the purported Standing Committee meeting step aside from their respective positions pending disciplinary hearing:



i. Hajia Hajara Ali — 1st Vice-Chairperson



ii. Alhaji Omar Bekure — 3rd Vice Chairperson



iii. Mr. Abass Nuhu — National Organiser



iv. Mr Sampson Asampana — Chairman, Bono Region

v. Mr. Richard Dzreke — Chairman, Oti Region



vi. Mr Abraham Kaba Hirohito — Chairman, Ashanti Region



vii. Mr. Siba Salifu Sakibu — Secretary, Greater Accra Region



viii. Mallam Yakubu Tahir — Chairman, Western Region



ix. Mr Arimeyao Ali — Organiser, Ashanti Region



x. Mr. Oliver Ganaku — Secretary, Volta Region



xi. Mr Abdul Samed Nurideen — Secretary, Bono Region



xii. Ms Hidaya S. Ibrahim — National Women’s Organiser Signed Members of NEC — PNC