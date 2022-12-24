0
Why Pablo didn't attend Sammy Gyamfi's wedding disclosed

Sat, 24 Dec 2022 Source: mynewsgh.com

National Youth Organizer of the National Democratic Congress(NDC), George Opare Addo Pablo was missing at the wedding of his fellow NDC Executive leaving many wondering.

The two have been at loggerheads after Sammy Gyamfi openly campaigned for the opponent of Opare Addo Pablo in the recent NDC Women and Youth Elections held in the Central Region.

They were engaged in a war of words with Opare Addo questioning the source of wealth of Sammy Gyamfi over his alleged ownership of a mansion at Airport Hills in Accra.

Many expected them to have smoked a peace pipe after their party’s former flagbearer intervened in the feud.

In a Facebook post, former president, John Dramani Mahama indicated that they have agreed to settle their grievances and cautioned that such acts will only distract the attention of Ghanaians from the hardships of the economy.

Opare Addo missing at Wedding

Many were expecting to see Opare Addo Pablo when Sammy Gyamfi married his long-time girlfriend at a private ceremony at Chain Homes in Tse-Ado with only a few invited guests.

But Opare Addo Pablo didn’t show up. Checks show Sammy Gyamfi failed to invite his party’s Youth Leader.

Sammy Gyamfi however invited Opare Addo’s deputies, which suggested Sammy Gyamfi deliberately refused to invite George Opare Addo.

Sammy Gyamfi’s Chain Homes Private marriage was attended by former President and 2020 presidential candidate of the NDC, John Mahama, current chairman of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, former NDC chairman, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, former Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah and other high-level members of the party.

Many say the reconciliation of Sammy Gyamfi and Opare Addo by John Mahama was meant for the cameras and not actually real.

Source: mynewsgh.com
