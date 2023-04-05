Why School Feeding caterers stormed Ashanti minister’s office

The caterers gathered in front of the regional minister's office in protest

After several attempts to get monies owed them to be paid, the Ashanti Regional School Feeding Caterers have petitioned the president through the regional minister to address their concerns regarding delays and underpayment for their services.

The caterers marched in groups to the regional minister’s office premises to register their anger and also submit their petition.



According to the caterers, the contract with which they work states that they were going to be paid GH¢0.97 per student at the end of every term. However, they haven’t been paid for three terms.



“Our biggest problem is the money is long overdue. In the contract they said they were going to pay us each term but for this moment, it was 3 terms that we were demanding and last week fortunately, one term came but that one term was reduced (underpayment).” a member of the group, Dorothy Sarpong lamented.



She further added that there were speculations of an increase in the fee charged per student from GH¢0.97 to GH¢2.00 for about two years now but are still paid the earlier amount which is inadequate due to the increase in food prices.



“We were expecting an increment because the government itself said they had increased the per head to GH¢2.00 for about 2 years now, but we are still experiencing the GH¢0. 97 and even with that, they have reduced the number of days we cook. Also, the money was just not enough for us to accept. And that is why we want them to hear our concerns and that is why we want our gender ministry to know, as we all know, food prices have gone high. “she added.



The decision to petition the president, according to Dorothy is to draw the attention of the government to investigate the delay in payment and alleged underpayment caused by the Ministry of Gender and Social Protection.

Commenting on the relationship between the group of caterers and the School Feeding Secretariat, madam Dorothy commended the effort of the regional coordinating director for over the years.



“Our relationship with the secretariat is fantastic we can clap for her. She constantly calms us down and wait for payment. But it is long overdue and we are not calming down any longer.”



The group indicated that they will continue to petition the president until their concerns are investigated and addressed.



NW/DO