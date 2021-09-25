Why Takoradi woman faked pregnancy and kidnapping

Josephine Panyin Mensah, the kidnapped victim now turned suspect

Josephine Panyin Mensah, the kidnapped victim now turned suspect has reportedly revealed to the police why she conspired with others to fake her own pregnancy.

A Starrfm report mentions Josephine Mensah as having told the investigators from the Ghana Police Service that she faked her pregnancy after she lost a four-month old pregnancy.



Unable to bear the effect of the ridicule that she could be subjected to for losing her pregnancy with the alleged connivance of her mother, hatched a plot to deflect attention from the loss of the pregnancy.



As part of the plan, Josephine Mensah allegedly bought silicon belly to demonstrate to her husband and society that she was pregnant.



The concluding part of the plan was the kidnap story with the intention that by the time she is released by the supposed kidnappers, she would have lost the said baby.



Her plan however hit a snag as her initial thought of causing frenzy within her family led to a full-blown national kidnapping case.



Background of Josephine Mensah’s alleged kidnapping

Josephine was reported to the police as missing on the September 16, with later reports indicating that some alleged kidnappers got in touch with her family to demand a ransom for her return.



She was found by a carpenter in Axim on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 and was said to be unable to speak from trauma.



She is reported to have requested for a pen and a paper through which she communicated her ordeal to the people who found her.



According a carpenter who found her, a traumatized Josephine informed him through writing that she went into forced labour when the kidnappers grabbed her. He further stated that the baby died and was taken away from her.



Her family and security officers were later contacted and she was sent to a health facility at Axim for medical attention.