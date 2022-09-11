Why Togbe Afede rejected Kennedy Agyapong's 'Yam Festival' gifts

Togbe Afede XIV

On Friday, September 9, 2022, it emerged that Togbe Afede XIV, Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State, rejected some gifts presented by Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, MP, Assin Central, as part of his contribution to the people of the Asogli State who are celebrating the annual Yam Festival.

In a graphic online reportage, some sub-chiefs and elders at the Asogli State Palace at Ho-Bankoe, in declining the MP's gift made it clear to him that the Agbogbomefia was not ready to accept any homage whatsoever from him.



Like any other festival, Kennedy Agyapong, who was officially invited by the Asogli State Council to join in the celebration of the Te Za (Yam Festival), turned up with his entourage at the Asogli Palace at Ho-Bankoe to pay homage to the Chiefs and people of the Asogli State. The Paramount chief by then was sitting in State at the Asogli State Palace forecourt, but he was not allowed to do so.



Agyapong, who was then sitting close to the Volta Regional NPP Chairman, Kafui Woanya, was seen waving at a section of the audience who were at the durbar grounds and left the palace when his items were rejected by the Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State.



A spokesperson of the palace explained to graphic online that, the decision to turn away the MP's gift was based on “his gross lack of respect” for the Agbogbomefia.



“A few years ago, Kennedy Agyapong [had] referred to our Agbogbomefia as a corrupt person who used his position as the chairman of the National Investment Bank board to do fishy deals.



“We have also not forgotten the comment Kennedy Agyapong made some years ago about the Ewe and Ga people,” said the palace spokesperson.

Some sections of the media had reported that Kennedy Ohene Agyapong was chased out of Asogli State Palace but the palace spokesperson indicated that those reports were not factual.



He stated that Kennedy Agyapong "left without anyone running after him soon after we told him that his presence and homage were unsolicited."



The Assin Central MP, graphic online report said, left the palace peacefully into a waiting vehicle after waving a section of the crowd.



Kennedy Agyapong's gifts which included cartons of bottled water, were packed back into the vehicle that brought them to the palace.



This year's yam festival of the Chiefs and people of Asogli State is being climaxed this weekend under the distinguished patronage of Togbe Afede XIV.



The festival started on August 6, 2022, and is expected to end on Sunday, September 11.

The one-month festival seeks to highlight unity, reconciliation, stocktaking and development and is also a platform for the annual reunion with the ancestors and the re-affirmation of allegiance by all chiefs and their subjects in the Asogli State to the Agbogbome Stool.



