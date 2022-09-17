Why a goat led the procession when Charles was officially proclaimed King in Wales

The Sheinkin IV is the official goat of the Third Battalion of the Royal Welsh

On the passing of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, his status as Prince Charles changed to King Charles III.

At the ceremony to proclaim him as King of Wales, the Third Battalion of the Royal Welsh marched through the streets of Cardiff in a procession that was led by a goat, on Sunday, September 11, 2022.



Known as Sheinkin IV, the official goat of the Third Battalion, it raised many questions about what the significance of this animal in the ranks of the Battalion stood for.



According to multiple reports from international websites, the Sheinkin IV is the latest in a long line of regimental mascots for the Royal Welsh, who have been adopting goats into their ranks since 1775.



According to grunge.com, the truth about the Royal Welsh goat is that for over 200 years, The Royal Welsh has employed members of the Capra hircus (domesticated goats) species.



“The tradition is said to date back to the American War of Independence. In 1775, at the Battle of Bunker Hill, a stray goat trotted across the military front. When the goat led the color party — the soldiers carrying and protecting the flags — of the Royal Welsh Fusiliers off the field to safety, they adopted him (via The National Army Museum of the UK). Since that battle's victory, the Royal Welsh have believed that goats bring good luck and regularly adopt them to serve with the regiment,” the website said.



Also, it indicated another interesting history about how the goat became a significant part of The Royal Welsh.

“If requested to tell another historical tale, members of the Royal Welsh might relate for you the story of a soldier in the Crimean War. After saving the Welsh soldier from hypothermia and alerting him of Russian activity, the billy received commendations from Lord Raglan.



“In 1856, the goat was presented to Queen Victoria, who took a shine to the goat. When the goat passed away, the queen officially presented the regiment with a Kashmir goat. She stated that the successor goat for The Royal Welsh should be from the royal herd. Henceforth, the replacement goat has been obtained as a gift from the monarch. An important technicality: This means the goat is not a mascot but a ranking member of the regiment,” it added.



So far, King Charles III has not yet commented on whether or not this tradition should be continued under his reign.



The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will take place on Monday, September 19, 2022, at Westminster Abbey.



She would be buried at the King George VI Memorial Chapel, where she would be joined by her husband, Prince Philip, who died in 2021. The two were married for 73 years.





Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:







You can also watch this episode of People & Places here:







EA/BOG