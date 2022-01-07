Why are doom prophecies only about prominent people? - Prof. Mawutor

Professor John Mensah Kwaku Mawutor

Professor at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), Professor John Mensah Kwaku Mawutor, has stated that Pastors should manage how they communicate prophecies to the people.

According to him, pastors should privately prophesy to people rather than telling the public about it.



He spoke on GTV breakfast show.



” …..Why are the prophecies about the death of prominent people and not the average Ghanaians,“ he asked rhetorically.



He however commended the Inspector General of Police, George Akufo Dampare for maintaining law and order in the country.

”For the first time in Ghana, we are not discussing the death of prominent people,” he added.



The Ghana Police Service issued a press release on the 27th December 2021, to caution religious leaders on communicating prophesies to their congregation.



It stated that religious leaders who knowingly send communication that is false or misleading or to endanger the safety of the people could be liable to 5years imprisonment.