Why are people insulting ex-President Kufuor for speaking on hardships in Ghana? – Obiri Boahene

Ex-President John Agyekum Kufuor

Former Deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Obiri Boahen, has bemoaned the criticisms being levelled at ex-President John Agyekum Kufuor for his pronouncements on the current happenings in the country.

Speaking in a Neat FM interview monitored by GhanaWeb, Obiri Boahen said that no member of the NPP can say that the things Kufuor talked about are false.



He added that the hardships in the country are real and the former president should be allowed to express his views.



“The other time. I said that ‘akpeteshie’ (local alcohol) is now GHS4 per tot. Yesterday, I heard that in Sunyani, it is now selling GHS5 per tot and the full bottle is being sold at many places for GHS25. So, the reality of the situation on the ground is that the hardship is becoming scary.



“Yesterday, I read what President Kufuor said at a meeting with IMANI and it is generating a lot of issues. If President Kufuor speaks, who am I to criticise him? And I will never doubt anything President Kufuor says because of his experience in politics.



“No NPP member will not be cornered about the things Kufuor said… I have seen that people have started insulting him, what did he say wrong? Did he insult someone, did he talk against someone,” he said in Twi.

The former NPP General Secretary added that Ghanaians should brace for more hardships because prices of goods and services tend to go up during festive periods.



Watch the interview below:







Watch the second part of Elvis Afriyie Ankrah's interview on GhanaWeb TV below:









Also watch the nomination for the GhanaWeb Excellence Awards Youth Edition below:







IB/BOG