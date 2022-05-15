Why are people not insulting Palmer-Buckle, others for comments on Free SHS - Kpessa-Whyte

Archbishop Charles Gabriel Palmer-Buckle

A research fellow at the University of Ghana, Michael Kpessa-Whyte, has suggested that former President John Dramani Mahama’s position on the Free Senior High School (SHS), has been vindicated.



According to Kpessa-Whyte, the former president was insulted when he said that the Free SHS was going to have a funding issue but his words are now manifesting.



In a tweet shared on Saturday, May 14, Kpessa-Whyte added that persons who are now calling for the review of the Free SHS policy have not been subjected to the harsh words Mahama was when he suggested that the policy was not feasible.

“Within the last few months, I've read in the news that #StephenAdei, #BishopBuckle, #KwameSefaKayi and others have advised @NAkufoAddo & @MBawumia to review the free SHS. Why is everyone else now quiet when @JDMahama said the same thing in 2017 and was insulted? … Collective bias?” the tweet shared by the research fellow read.



Some Ghanaians including Archbishop Charles Gabriel Palmer-Buckle, the former Chairman of the National Development Commission, Prof Stephen Adei, and former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Prof. Ernest Aryeetey have called on the government to review the Free SHS policy.



They argue that the funding challenge the programme is currently facing is likely to hurt secondary level education and that the policy should be targeted at students whose parents cannot afford to pay their fees.



Prof Aryeetey said that the government targeting the policy's beneficiaries would allow it to save some funds that can be used to improve the quantity of education in the country's public SHS.



Rev Palmer-Buckle, who is the Metropolitan Archbishop of Cape Coast, also said that despite fully supporting the policy, the time has come for the government to review it by holding broad stakeholder engagement, adding that streamlining the policy will culminate in better education.

