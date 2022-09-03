Why are we doing this to ourselves? - Nana Yaa Brefo takes on Mahama over Chief Justice comments

Media personality, Nana Yaa Brefo

Broadcast journalist, Nana Yaa Brefo has asked persons calling for the removal of Chief Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah if they will accept the person who is chosen if their request is granted.

Speaking on Angel FM, Nana Yaa blamed politicians for the weakened condition of state institutions in Ghana due to the incessant replacement of office holders, who are appointed by the president, once a government is changed.



Reacting to former President, John Dramani Mahama’s comment on the credibility of the Chief Justice, the radio presenter asked who would replace Kwasi Anin-Yeboah, should he be sacked from office since the opposition has no faith in the judicial system.



“Who will appoint a new Chief Justice and will you accept him? This is an institution we are not building as a country. The Former President claims the current one has been plagued with corruption so we should appoint a new one.



“Who will replace him when he is sacked? If we vote in 2024, who will appoint the Chief Justice? Why are we doing this to ourselves? As the politicians, especially the NDC, do not believe in the current Judicial system, what would they do if things don’t go well in the elections?

“I believe Mahama will be the flagbearer of the NDC. I know whoever decides to contest Mahama will lose. If he becomes president, who will appoint the Chief Justice and what will you expect the NPP to say about that Chief Justice?” she added.



Nana Yaa’s statement comes after John Mahama, at a forum held for lawyers within the National Democratic Congress, mentioned that he was worried that the current leadership of the judiciary led by Chief Justice Kwesi Anin-Yeboah holds a perception of hostility and political bias.



ADA/DA