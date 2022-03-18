Why are you not using the solutions you proffered for Mahama? – Dumelo quizzes Bawumia

John Dumelo

Actor John Dumelo has questioned Ghana’s Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia on the solutions he proffered when the `National Democratic Congress was in power.

The Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia prior to taking over power in 2016 through his lectures gave the people of Ghana hope that things can be made right with home grown solutions.



Through his lectures and seminars he spoke at, he indicated that Ghana’s problems was as a result of the incompetence of the managers of the country’s economy.



Currently, the people of Ghana are complaining about hardship and the rise in cost of living in the country.



Fuel prices are skyrocketing whiles the Ghana cedi is failing against other currencies in the world.

However, nothing seems to be done to salvage the situation, especially by the people who claimed to have the solutions to the country’s problems.



Reacting to recent developments, John Dumelo who s a member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) questioned whether the solutions proffered by the venerable Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia when John Dramani Mahama was President were not workable solutions.



To him, they were lies considering the fact that they cannot be applied this time around when the country finds itself in an economic mess.



“When you were in opposition, you organized “made in Heaven” lectures with Angelic solutions….those solutions are now lies and the economy is exposing you.”