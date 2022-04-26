0
Menu
News

'Why are you worried about our goalkeeper?' - Sam Pee Yalley asks NPP insists Mahama will lead NDC

Video Archive
Tue, 26 Apr 2022 Source: peacefmonline.com

A former Ambassador under the John Mahama administration says the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will not change its 2020 flagbearer for the 2024 elections.

According to the former Maldives, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh Ambassador, whether critics like it or not Mahama will be NDC's flagbearer come 2024.

His comment follows a report by the EIU which says the NDC, has a higher probability of winning the election in 2024. However, according to the EIU, the NDC would have to bring in a new flagbearer other than former President John Dramani Mahama.

Contributing to a panel discussion on UTV's Adekye Nsroma programme, Sam Pee Yaley said: "this is not the first time polls have been done in Ghana; my worry is why you have ignored all the comments said about you and rather focused on Mahama; we have selected our goalkeeper and another opponent is asking us to change our goalkeeper; what is the meaning of this???

Listen to him in the video below:

Source: peacefmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Rita Dominic’s wedding: A Plus dishes out interesting advice to single women
Breakdown of benefits for top management of SOEs in Ghana
Prof. Naana Opoku Agyemang hints of 2024 plans?
Meet the elegant wife of Michael Essien and their children
Retired referee narrates how he was forced to manipulate Hearts of Oak, Dreams FC matches
Deputy finance minister explains ‘Neutrality Allowance’
Why Akuapem Poloo moved from Dzorwulu
What Samuel Eto'o told Asamoah Gyan about GFA Presidency
Mohammed Salisu trends on social media after scoring own goal against Brighton
Mohammed Salisu trends on social media after scoring own goal against Brighton