Why be an MP if you can't commit to the business of Parliament? - Baako descends on 'absentee' MPs

Seasoned journalist, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako has lashed out at Members of Parliament who absent themselves from the House.

Referral Of MPs To Privileges Committee



Following a petition by a Former Kumbungu Member of Parliament, Ras Mubarak to the Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin, on the issue of absenteeism, three members of the august House have been referred to the Privileges Committee of Parliament.



The MPs are Henry Quartey representing Ayawaso Central constituency, Adwoa Safo and Kennedy Agyapong who also represent Dome/Kwabenya and Assin Central respectively.



In Ras Mubarak's petition, he said; “It has come to my notice through parliament’s Hansard, and newspaper and radio report that some four Members of Parliament, namely Hon. Sarah Adwoa Safo, MP for Dome-Kwabenya; Hon. Henry Quartey, MP for Ayawaso Central; Hon. Ebenezer Kojo Kum, MP for Ahanta West; and Hon. Ken Ohene Agyapong, MP for Assin Central have all absented themselves from Parliament for more than fifteen sittings of a meeting of Parliament without the permission of Mr. Speaker in writing.



“In view of this reported breach of the constitutional provision, I respectfully petition your high office to direct for their conduct to be referred to the Privileges Committee for consideration and necessary action.”

Rt. Hon. Bagbin, during proceedings on Tuesday, April 5, referred the NPP MPs, Kennedy Agyapong, Sarah Adwoa Safo and Henry Quartey, to Parliamentary Committee on Privileges for absenting themselves from Parliament for more than fifteen (15) sittings without permission.



Per Article 97(1)(c) of the 1992 Constitution, a Member of Parliament shall vacate his seat “if he is absent, without the permission in writing of the Speaker, and he is unable to offer a reasonable explanation to the Parliamentary Committee on Privileges from fifteen sittings of a meeting of Parliament during any period that Parliament has been summoned to meet and continues to meet”.



MP Can't Be Absent From Parliament



Addressing the issue during Wednesday's edition of ''Kokrokoo'' on Peace FM, Kweku Baako wondered why an MP would absent himself or herself from Parliament without prior permission of the Speaker stressing such conduct is unacceptable.



''It is your duty to represent your constituents and make laws on behalf of the country. It's non-negotiable...So, why become an MP if you are not dedicated to the business of the House?''

He emphasized that such culture in Parliament must be dealt with and, for that matter, applauded the Speaker of Parliament for not brushing Mr. Mubarak's petition aside.



''The decision by the Speaker to bring it to the front burner and to trigger some parliamentary proceedings and processes to cure that mischief is welcome in principle,'' he said.



