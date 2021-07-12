Why can’t Otabil and Prof. Martey preach against this government? - Yamin questions

Former Deputy Ashanti Regional Minister, Joseph Yamin

• Joseph Yamin claims that Pastor Otabil and Prof. Martey are silent under Akufo-Addo's administration

• According to him, the two were outspoken under Mahama's government



• He has therefore described their outlook as hypocritical



A Former Deputy Ashanti Regional Minister, Joseph Yamin has questioned the supposed silence by some notable men of God under the Akufo-Addo led government who he claimed were very vocal during the National Democratic Congress administration.



Mr. Yamin in an interview on Power FM argued that Professor Emmanuel Martey, former moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana and the leader of International Central Gospel Church (ICGC), Pastor Mensa Otabil, have suddenly gone mute especially on the insecurities recorded under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



He added that the two men of God in question were quick to condemn former President Mahama during his term in government but have however kept mute despite the hardship and bad leadership under the current administration.



“Today, upon the ills happening in the country under this government, Otabil has not seen any Bible verse to preach against this government.

“Why should he [Otabil] be quiet? The people that relied on his sermons to take decisions are still watching them. Is he not ashamed for going quiet?” he questioned.



According to him, Ghanaians who have noticed the hypocritical nature of Pastor Otabil and Prof. Martey are “laughing at them.”



The former Deputy Minister for Youth Sports and Culture said: “Why can’t the Otabils and the Prof Marteys find a verse in the Bible to preach against the ills of this government?... Meanwhile, they are preaching every day.



“If they don’t know, I am telling them that people are laughing at them because the government has collapsed and they are quiet while the people suffer.”



You can nominate personalities and organisations for the GhanaWeb Excellence Awards via this link.