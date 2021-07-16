Why can’t government ensure Ghanaians adhere to the coronavirus protocols? – Health advocate asks

Global pandemic, Coronavirus

• Ghana is still battling with coronavirus and other variants detected in the country

• A health advocate has questioned why government cannot tighten the restrictions and rules set out for Ghanaians to comply



• The health advocate said government has to re-strategize to win the fight against the pandemic



A community health advocate, Samuel Arthur, has wondered why Ghanaians have let their guards down amidst the fight against the global pandemic, coronavirus.



He questions why government cannot tighten the COVID-19 safety protocols and restrictions to ensure that Ghanaians adhere to the protocols in a bid to curb the spread of the virus.



Mr. Arthur, making his submission on Asaase radio said, “I find it a bit more disturbing why we don’t want to tighten the restrictions and ensure that these protocols actually are adhered to.”

He noted that the organization of large gatherings spreads the virus and it is unfortunate Ghanaians do not respect the COVID-19 protocols when they attend funerals, religious activities, stadia, weddings, among others.



“If the stadiums are opened, funerals are happening, people are congregating, people are meeting and unfortunately most people are not adhering to the protocols and we want to place our fortunes on luck and luck will not work in this case,” Mr. Arthur added.



He, therefore, called on government to, as a matter of urgency to relook its strategies in fighting this virus and other variants detected to safeguard the lives of all.



