Why couldn’t death spare you? – Mother of KETASCO 2021 NSMQ star quizzes in tribute at his burial service

James Lutterodt was buried on Saturday, 9 September 2023

A finalist of the 2021 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ), James Lutterodt, has been laid to rest.

The NSMQ star, was buried on Saturday, 9 September 2023, following a burial service held for him at his alma mater Keta Senior High School (Ketasco) in the Volta Region.



In a tribute read on her behalf by a family member, Francis Jackson Ahiable, the mother of the fallen NSMQ star, eulogised her son.



“You meant everything to me, and you were everything a son could be. You were precious and so wonderful and one in a million. Your future looked promising and good. Your future could have been so beautiful and to be cut off in your prime is a loss that is so hard to bear,” the tribute read.



The mother quizzed: Why couldn’t death spare you? You had your whole life ahead of you, but God knows best. James, I miss you and think of you all the time. How I wish I could have you here. Death took you away from my hand but not from my heart and I shed tears when I say your name.



“There is no one who misses you more than me and I will treasure my memories of you forever because you live in my heart. Rest in peace, my dear son.”



James Lutterodt, Francisca Lamini and Bright Senyo Godzo became NSMQ stars when they represented Keta Senior High School (Ketasco) in 2021.

The trio's brilliance and resilience endeared them to viewers of the hit programme televised nation-wide.



Even though they ended up in third position after the highly competitive run that year, they made history as the first students representing a school in the Volta Region of Ghana to make it to the legendary NSMQ's finale.



Mr Lutterodt, before his demise, was an undergraduate student of University of Ghana (UG), Legon, pursuing a degree in Computer Science.



His passing came at a time he was set to travel to the USA for further studies.



He died on Saturday, 1 July 2023 at the age of 19.