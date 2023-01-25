26
Why couldn’t you speak directly to Minority leadership? – Koku Anyidoho tackles Asiedu Nketiah over reshuffle

Koku And Asiedu Samuel Koku Anyidoho and Johnson Asiedu Nketiah

Wed, 25 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Koku Anyidoho, has berated Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, National Chairman of the NDC for masterminding recent changes in the leadership of the minority in parliament

According to him, the party chairman is having a hidden agenda for facilitating the changes of the leadership of the minority.

In a series of tweets on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, Koku Anyidohu asserted that Johnson Aseidu Nketiah did not consult the leadership of the minority caucus before carrying out the reshuffling process.

“Mosquito, you are the NDC’s chairman and leader, so if you have no hidden perfidious agenda, why were you not bold enough to speak directly to the leadership of the minority and the whole caucus? which elders did you send? tweaa! You can run but cannot hide,” part of his tweet read.

The NDC in a statement signed by the General Secretary, Fifi Kwetey announced that it has made changes to the leadership of the minority in parliament.

The former Deputy Minister of Finance, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, has been appointed as the Minority Leader in the 8th Parliament of Ghana’s Fourth Republic.

Kofi Armah Buah is also the Deputy Minority Chief Whip. Kwame Agbodza takes over as Chief Whip.

Ahmed Ibrahim, MP for Banda, has been maintained as the First Deputy Minority Chief Whip, while Comfort Doyo Cudjoe-Ghansah, MP for Ada, is the Second Deputy Minority Chief Whip.









AM/KPE
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
